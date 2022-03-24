U.S. Kids Golf Launches New Tour in the Piedmont Triad

From staff reports

The U.S. Kids Golf Foundation has kicked off its first Spring Tour in the Piedmont Triad area. The new Piedmont Triad Tour is scheduled to have 24 total events spread throughout the spring, summer and fall. Some parent/child and two-day teen events may also be added to the schedule. More than 100 kids registered for the first two tournaments played in mid March.

“My wife and I are excited to create a U.S. Kids golf tournament in the Triad,” said Piedmont Triad tournament director Jim Hardy. “As senior director of Academy & Coach Development at U.S. Kids Golf, I see how fun and uniting this game can be for kids and their families. And we want our grandkids who live in this area to be able to experience it when they get old enough. So we decided to start this tour.”

Tour events include five divisions of girls, ages 8 -18 and nine divisions of boys, ages 6-18.

U.S. Kids Golf Local Tours are created to provide boys and girls, ages 5 to 18, the opportunity to advance their skills in the game in age-appropriate competition without incurring the time and expense of traveling long distances. A Local Tour consists of between six and eight one-day tournaments, including a season-ending one-day Local Tour Championship. Players earn awards and points for each tournament. Once you register for a Local Tour you may enter as many events as you choose within that Local Tour. Entry is on a first-come, first-served basis.

U.S. Kids Golf is the world’s leader in helping grow golf among youth and families. Founded in 1996, U.S. Kids Golf offers three distinct lines of equipment in up to 10 sizes. In addition, the U.S. Kids Foundation hosts more than 1,600 tournaments globally – including the U.S. Kids Golf World Championship held annually in and around Pinehurst. The Foundation also owns and operates Longleaf Golf & Family Club in Southern Pines — a “Living Laboratory” of golf’s best practices and newest ideas to make golf a better game for everyone.

The following is the remaining spring schedule for the U.S. Kids Golf Piedmont Triad Tour:

Sunday, April 3 Salem Glen Golf & Country Club

Saturday, April 9 Colonial Country Club

Sunday, April 24 Blair Park Golf Course

Sunday, May 1 Oak Hills Golf Club

Sunday, May 22 Oak Hollow Golf Course (Tour Championship)

For more information click here or contact Piedmont Triad tournament director Jim Hardy at 703-203-7779.