Rumbling Bald Offering Attractive 2022 Golf Packages

From staff reports

Rumbling Bald, the 36-hole golf retreat on North Carolina’s Lake Lure an hour east of Asheville, has announced its 2022 golf packages ahead of what promises to be an exciting year for the 3,000-acre golf destination.

Hurry … if you want to still take advantage of the remaining week offering of the “Winter Golf Special,” which runs through the end of March. Temperatures are expected to be in the highs 60s to low 70s – perfect mountain golfing weather.

Starting at $300 per player, the Rumbling Bald Winter Golf Packages features a two-night stay, two rounds of golf on the Apple Valley and Bald Mountain courses and unlimited range balls at Bald Mountain’s recently upgraded practice area. Three-night, three-round and four-night-four round packages are also available for $407 and $514 per player, respectively.

Rumbling Bald’s Weekday Golf Packages are also a great value for those with flexible schedules, and are offered Sunday through Wednesday year-round with a peak season black-out period from May 26-Sept. 17. They start at $320 per player for two nights and two rounds and range up to $554 per player for four nights and four rounds. Customized weekend packages for groups of all sizes are available year-round.

Lodging options include the Apple Valley Studios (across from Apple Valley) and two- and four-bedroom Fairway Villas situated along Bald Mountain just steps from the first tee. Via its wide variety of spacious vacation rentals, Rumbling Bald can accommodate golf groups of all sizes. Luxury vacation homes are also available for extended stays and golf rounds can be added a la carte.

“We’ve made an impactful investment in the golf courses and facilities over the past two years, and we’re excited for golfers to experience everything Rumbling Bald has to offer,” said Rumbling Bald general manager Jeff Geisler. “Our 36-hole combination provides two decidedly different rounds of golf, with Bald Mountain being a pure mountain-style layout and Apple Valley offering a more level playing surface.”

Tucked along scenic Lake Lure and surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains, Rumbling Bald is secluded yet eminently accessible from myriad metro areas. Charlotte, Asheville and Raleigh, N.C., Knoxville and Nashville, Tenn. and Greenville and Spartanburg, S.C. are all between one and five hours away. The idyllic retreat features two contrasting 18-hole layouts: W.B. Lewis-designed Bald Mountain and Dan Maples-designed Apple Valley.

The property’s 150 vacation rental homes, condos and studios are ideal for golf groups of various sizes and feature golf course and mountain views. Post round, golfers can relax at Legends on the Lake, casual dining along the shores of Lake Lure.

To learn more about Rumbling Bald’s golf packages, visit www.rumblingbald.com, or email jdoran@rumblingbald.com. To book packages directly, or to speak with a golf vacation planner, call (828) 694.3072. Golfers are advised to call, email or check the website for course maintenance and closure schedules. Rates include all taxes and fees and are based on full occupancy (four players in a two-bedroom villa or two in a one-bedroom studio).