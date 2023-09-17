First Responders of the Triad benefit at Greensboro National changes to all-amateur tournament

By John Brasier

Byron Development’s fifth-annual First Responders of the Triad (FROT) benefit tournament at Greensboro National Golf Club, an event that provides funds for equipment and services for local police, fire and ambulance teams, has a new format this year focusing on amateur participants.

This year, a field of 36 four-player, all-amateur teams will take part on Oct. 6 at Greensboro National in a 10 a.m. shotgun start with a barbecue lunch and a dinner/awards program following the tournament.

The $500 team entry – individuals can also enter and be placed on a team – includes the 18-hole competition, cart fees, a goody bag with contents including a dozen balls and a golf glove and many prizes, including TaylorMade golf clubs and gift certificates for top finishing teams.

As of Sept. 1, 120 of the 144 playing spots have been filled, leaving room for only 6 more teams.

For the first time, teams will not include a professional division, leaving only a team competition with each player’s handicap considered.

As in previous years, local first responders will turn out in their vehicles to add to the atmosphere.

Last year, the tournament gave $36,000 to FROT. With the new format, this year’s event is expected to generate additional revenue for local first responders.

Greensboro National scheduled its greens aerification for Sept. 5-6 to ensure optimal putting surfaces for the tournament.

For information, contact Bruce Mohler, the tournament director and general manager at Greensboro National, at bmohler@greensboronational.com or 336-342-1113.