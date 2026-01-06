Former Triad pro, owner dead at 80

A prominent club professional and course owner with ties to the Triad has died, according to an obituary published by Bennett Funeral and Cremation Care.

John Ralph Johnson Jr., known as Ralph, passed away Sunday at a hospice in Dunn at 80. He is survived by wife Janice and four children.

During his career, Johnson served as head professional at High Point Country Club’s Emerywood Course before buying the former Arrowhead Golf Course in Mebane in 1976 and operating it until it closed in 2003.

Previously, Johnson served as head pro during the construction and development of the course at Bald Head Island. He also served as head pro at Greenhill Country Club in Louisburg and Oak Island Golf Club.

His posts as an assistant pro included a stint at the former Pine Tree Golf Club in Kernersville.

In 1992, he moved to Atlantic Beach and became involved with fast boats and offshore racing. He owned a boat with Roger Ausley and won a 1999 world championship in offshore racing.

Johnson moved to New Bern in 2015.