Tuesday, January 13, 2026
Triad club sold to businessman with local ties

John Brasier
By John Brasier
Pennrose Park opened in 1929.

A Triad country club was purchased recently, and according to reports, the new owner is moving forward with renovation plans.

Pennrose Park Country Club in Reidsville, which has a nine-hole golf course designed by Donald Ross, was purchased this month by real estate developer Tom Holderby, a member at the club confirmed to TriadGolf.com.

Holderby grew up in Reidsville. In December, he purchased the city’s Pennrose Mall for $2.8 million.

The club recently tore down a decaying pool house with plans to replace it. Renovation plans include improvements to bunkers and cart paths.

The club, which includes a pool and tennis courts, hosts events in its clubhouse.

Though it has a strong base of members, Pennrose Park accepts some outside play.

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | john@triadgolf.com

