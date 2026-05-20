Wake, N.C. State fall short at Bermuda Run; Duke advances in Arizona

Wake Forest and N.C. State fell short Wednesday in the final round of the NCAA regional at Bermuda Run East.

The Wolfpack rallied from a mediocre opening round to finish seventh at 17-under 835, nine shots behind Mississippi State, which grabbed the last of five qualifying spots for the national championship in Carlsbad, California.

The Demon Deacons, who faded after a fast start, were eighth another five shots behind.

Virginia and Pepperdine tied for the team title at 36-under 816 for 54 holes. Ole Miss was third at 31-under and Southern Cal was fourth at 27-under. Houston was sixth, one shot ahead of N.C. State.

Ben James of Virginia was medalist at 19-under, three ahead of Cameron Tankersley of Ole Miss. Jacob Lang of Kentucky earned an individual berth at Carlsbad with 9-under, the top score not on a qualifying team.

Rylan Shim of N.C. State shot 66 Wednesday to fall one stroke short of catching Lang. Nicholas Prieto of Wake finished 7-under after a final-round 70. Kelvin Hernandez of UNC Greensboro totaled 3-under.

Bryan Kim shot 7-under 65 Wednesday in Marana, Arizona, to lead Duke to a tie for fourth with Arkansas State at 24-under and advance by one stroke over Alabama. Arizona, Oklahoma State and LSU claimed the top three spots.

North Carolina earned a spot in Carlsbad on Tuesday with a fourth-place finish in Bryan, Texas.