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Wake, N.C. State fall short at Bermuda Run; Duke advances in Arizona

John Brasier
By John Brasier
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Nicholas Prieto was Wake's top player at Bermuda Run East.

Wake Forest and N.C. State fell short Wednesday in the final round of the NCAA regional at Bermuda Run East.

The Wolfpack rallied from a mediocre opening round to finish seventh at 17-under 835, nine shots behind Mississippi State, which grabbed the last of five qualifying spots for the national championship in Carlsbad, California.

The Demon Deacons, who faded after a fast start, were eighth another five shots behind.

Virginia and Pepperdine tied for the team title at 36-under 816 for 54 holes. Ole Miss was third at 31-under and Southern Cal was fourth at 27-under. Houston was sixth, one shot ahead of N.C. State.

Ben James of Virginia was medalist at 19-under, three ahead of Cameron Tankersley of Ole Miss. Jacob Lang of Kentucky earned an individual berth at Carlsbad with 9-under, the top score not on a qualifying team.

Rylan Shim of N.C. State shot 66 Wednesday to fall one stroke short of catching Lang. Nicholas Prieto of Wake finished 7-under after a final-round 70. Kelvin Hernandez of UNC Greensboro totaled 3-under.

Bryan Kim shot 7-under 65 Wednesday in Marana, Arizona, to lead Duke to a tie for fourth with Arkansas State at 24-under and advance by one stroke over Alabama. Arizona, Oklahoma State and LSU claimed the top three spots.

North Carolina earned a spot in Carlsbad on Tuesday with a fourth-place finish in Bryan, Texas.

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Wake drops into trouble at Bermuda Run; Tar Heels advance after 36-hole day
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
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