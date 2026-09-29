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Greensboro player wins CGA Super Senior 70+ title

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Lawrence Hicks of Greensboro matched the score of legend Paul Simson to win the 70+ Division of the N.C. Super Senior Championship Sept. 23-24 at Mill Creek Golf Club.

Hicks (pictured right) won the 70+ Division with scores of 69 and 72 score for a 3-under-par 141 total.

The 75-year-old Simson (pictured left) played in the 65+ Division on a course measuring just over 6,000 yards — about 400 yards more than the 70+ Division layout. Simson, whose golf accomplishments include two U.S. Senior Amateur and three British Senior Amateur titles, beat Macon Moye of Southern Pines in a playoff. Moye shot 67 and 74 to match Simson.

Russ Perry of Winston-Salem, whose 69 was the only subpar round of the final day, tied for second in the 70+ Division with Steve Fox of Pinehurst at 143. Lennie Barton of Raleigh was fourth at 145 and Rick Lafata was fifth at 146.

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