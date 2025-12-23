Wednesday, December 24, 2025
Koepka leaves LIV, future play in Greensboro may be possible

John Brasier
By John Brasier
Brooks Koepka’s departure from the LIV Golf makes it possible for the five-time major championship winner to play in future Wyndham Championships.

Koepka, whose resignation from LIV was announced Tuesday, cited family reasons for his decision to leave the tour, beginning in 2026.

He did not announce an intention to rejoin the PGA Tour. A return would require him to reapply for membership, and face a suspension and possible fine for playing in LIV events the past three years.

Koepka was reported to receive a $100 million signing bonus for a four-year commitment to LIV, which released a statement revealing no animosity for Koepka’s resignation.

“We have amicably and mutually agreed that Brooks Koepka will no longer compete in the LIV Golf League, following the 2025 season,” read a statement from LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil. “Brooks is prioritizing the needs of his family and staying closer to home.”

Koepka, 35, won the 2023 PGA Championship as a member of LIV, but struggled while placing No. 31 in LIV’s 2025 standings. Koepka did not announce his intentions for future competition.

The PGA Tour has indicated in the past that a former member leaving for the LIV, would have to serve a suspension of at least one year before returning to PGA Tour competition.

A substantial fine would probably accompany reinstatement because several players turned down huge bonuses from LIV to stay on the PGA Tour.

A year-long suspension would prevent Koepka from playing the Wyndham Championship in August 2026, though adding a high-profile player would be a boost to the Greensboro tournament, which has been by skipped by most of the PGA Tour’s top-ranked players in the FedEx Cup rankings.

Koepka has played at Sedgefield in the Wyndham, including an appearance during the Covid-19 pandemic. He tied for sixth in 2015.


John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
