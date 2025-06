North Carolina A&T announced on Tuesday that it had hired Mesha Levister as its new director of golf over the school’s men’s and women’s golf programs.

Levister, a standout player at North Carolina Central, won the 2004 Virginia Women’s Amateur and played on the Epson Tour. She was the women’s coach at Prairie View (Texas) A&M the past three years, earning coach of the year honors in 2023.

Levister is the first woman to coach a N.C. A&T men’s team.