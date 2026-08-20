Newton takes second at CPGA Women’s Championship

Jamestown Park pro Marcy Newton finished second Tuesday in the 36-hole Carolinas PGA Women’s Professional Championship at Bulls Bay Golf Club near Charleston.

The 48-year-old Newton, a former UNC standout, USGA Girls’ and Women’s Amateur champion and 13-year veteran of the LPGA Tour, shot rounds of 69 and 73 to finish at 2-under-par 142, one stroke behind winner Bailey Stromberg, a 25-year-old recruiting coordinator in the Professional Golf Management program at Methodist University.

Leslie Cloots of North Ridge Country Club shot 69 Tuesday to finish third at 143. The field included 24 players.