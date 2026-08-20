Thursday, August 20, 2026
spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
HomeFeatured NewsNewton takes second at CPGA Women's Championship
Featured NewsTournament NewsUncategorized

Newton takes second at CPGA Women’s Championship

John Brasier
By John Brasier
0
1
Marcy Newton finished second in the Carolinas PGA Women's Championship at Bulls Bay Golf Club.

Jamestown Park pro Marcy Newton finished second Tuesday in the 36-hole Carolinas PGA Women’s Professional Championship at Bulls Bay Golf Club near Charleston.

The 48-year-old Newton, a former UNC standout, USGA Girls’ and Women’s Amateur champion and 13-year veteran of the LPGA Tour, shot rounds of 69 and 73 to finish at 2-under-par 142, one stroke behind winner Bailey Stromberg, a 25-year-old recruiting coordinator in the Professional Golf Management program at Methodist University.

Leslie Cloots of North Ridge Country Club shot 69 Tuesday to finish third at 143. The field included 24 players.

Previous article
Clemmons course reopens with aggressive membership push
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

John Brasier on Triad club sold to businessman with local ties
Wandalane on Triad club sold to businessman with local ties

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

CONTACT US

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | john@triadgolf.com

ABOUT US

THE PREEMINENT GOLF SITE FOR GOLFER'S IN NORTH CAROLINA’S PIEDMONT TRIAD REGION

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Triad Golf Magazine