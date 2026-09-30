Triad players advance at LPGA Pre-Qualifying event

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A few Triad golfers cleared the first hurdle on the way toward spots on the LPGA Tour.

Mallory Fobes and Morgan Ketchum advanced through the Florida LPGA Tour Pre-Qualifying tournament, which finished Saturday.

The top 34 players at tournaments in Florida, California and Texas advanced to the Qualifying Tournament Oct. 13-16 in Venice, Florida. Players who advance from Venice will compete for 25 berths on the LPGA Tour at the Nov. 19-23 Final Stage at Mobile, Alabama.

Fobes, a Forbush High product who finished her college career at UNC Wilmington in 2024, shot rounds of 70, 72 and 70 for a 4-under-par 212 total at LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Florida, to finish ninth.

Ketchum, who recently completed her college career at Virginia Tech and Wake Forest after playing at Reagan High, shot 73, 72, 71 for even-par 216 and a tie for 26th place.