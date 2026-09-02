Popular Raleigh course debuts renovation, changes by Greensboro architect

The long-awaited unveiling of a popular nine holes with a new look is only a few days away.

Raleigh Golf Association will reopen its front nine with a sold-out Friday shotgun start, completing the facility’s new 18-hole course made up of the front nine of the former 18-hole public course and a back nine comprised of the former “Stockholders'” nine-hole course. Public tee times will begin that day at 2 p.m.

Greensboro architect Kris Spence renovated the course and designed amenities including a “15 or 16” acre, lighted practice range expected to open in the fall. The course’s greens and bunkers were rebuilt. The putting surfaces have TifEagle Bermuda grass. A new irrigation system was added.

Formerly, a 27-hole facility with an 18-hole public layout and a nine-hole course open only to about 200 stockholders, RGA has been renovated into one improved 18-hole course open to the public. The facility dates to 1929. Quail Hollow architect George Cobb added the Stockholders’ nine in 1961.

Kris Spence rebuilt all the greens and bunkers, providing new definition to the greens complexes.

Raleigh-based McConnell Golf has managed the facility since 2016 and recently signed a new 20-year lease. According to previous reports, McConnell committed $3.5 million to the project.

Property on the north side of Tryon Road that had made up holes 14 through 18 on the former public course was sold to a developer. Property for Holes 10 through 13 on the former public back nine will now be home to the practice area, which will include a 10,000-square-foot putting green expected to open in a few weeks. For now, the former small chipping green is serving as putting green.

Spence rebuilt greens and bunkers last year on what will now be the back nine.

Though the chutes of each of the remaining 18 holes remain the same, the new bunkers and TifEagle Bermuda greens provide a fresh, enticing feel.

“It’s changed dramatically,” said club manager Justin Sary.

“it’s a major upgrade in the qualify of the golf course,” said Spence. “Under its management, McConnell Golf has really elevated the conditions of the golf course.”

The new TifEagle putting surfaces are ready for play.

RGA has never had a practice range, a change that promises to be a popular addition.

“I think it’s going to be a grand slam to have that range so close to N.C. State,” said Spence, who has done acclaimed, high-profile renovations at N.C. courses such as Roaring Gap Club, Sedgefield Country Club, Forsyth Country Club, Starmount Forest Country Club and Woodlake Country Club in addition to designing the heralded Quixote Club layout in Sumter, South Carolina.

Spence has done past projects for McConnell at Sedgefield, home of the PGA Tour’s annual Greensboro event, and at Holston Hills Country Club, home to a Korn Ferry tournament outside of Knoxville, Tennessee.

In 2027, Spence will begin work on renovations at Hope Valley Country Club in Durham.

Though RGA stockholders have given up their private nine holes, they plan to build their own clubhouse on the property. RGA has announced that it will soon reveal details for a new membership drive.

RGA fees will go up with Friday’s opening. Monday through Thursday, fees will be $55 with cart or $35 to walk. Fees increase to $60 and $40 on Friday, and to $65 and $45 on weekends and holidays. The course will have twilight rates beginning at 3 p.m. with walking 18 holes as low as $30.