Rural Surry course closes greens for repair

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If you’re headed to Mount Airy this weekend for “Mayberry Days,” you have one less golf option for your trip.

White Pines Country Club, a few miles northwest of Mt. Airy and just inside the North Carolina-Virginia border has closed its greens.

The manager of the nine-hole course said on Thursday the layout remains open to play, but the greens won’t be playable for at least another month. She said ownership was considering whether to set up temporary greens.

White Pines is a rural, mom-and-pop, no-frills operation. It’s a popular option for many players due to its casual vibe, which includes no set tee times, and rates under $20. The par-36 course stretches to 3,540 yards with a rating of 35.2 and a 121 slope.