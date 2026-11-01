Triad golf facility breaks ground for planned short course

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Ground was broken this past week for a short course planned at an upscale Triad public golf facility.

Geoff Dail, president of Dail Golf, confirmed the groundbreaking for The Track, a 13-hole short course at Holly Ridge Golf Links, to TriadGolf.com. Dail’s company is handling the design and building with Holly Ridge owner Luke Hollingsworth.

Earlier this year TriadGolf.com announced that a short course was planned in a largely undeveloped area adjacent to the 17th hole. Many trees were removed several months ago.

Hollingsworth told TriadGolf.com that design plans are still being finalized. The target date for opening is October 2027.

Holly Ridge has been at the forefront of several innovations in the past few years.

The course opened The Bunker, a simulator lounge with comfortable seating and access to a variety of food and drink options. Robots can deliver food to customer tables. The course was also the area’s first to sell tee times, rather than individual rounds.

In the past year, Dail Golf redesigned the practice area and built a new putting green at the course.