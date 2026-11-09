Tar Heels play supporting role in Blades’ show in Mexico

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David Ford passed Ryan Gerard on the leaderboard Sunday at the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico on the PGA Tour’s Fall Series. But while the former Tar Heels each claimed top 10 finishes, the drama at the top was supplied by Blades Brown and Ben James.

The 19-year-old Brown, bidding to become the youngest winner on the PGA Tour since at least 1931, seemed to have an insurmountable lead as he hit precautionary chip shots on the practice green after firing 63.

Then James, who held a four-shot lead after 54 holes but struggled throughout the final day, stepped up and knocked a 288-yard second shot to within 21 feet and rolled in the eagle putt for 70 to force a playoff at 23-under-par 265.

Brown rolled in a 4-foot birdie putt on the second extra hole at El Cardonal at Diamante to win the playoff after James missed his 7-footer for birdie.

Gerard, who entered the day in second place and played with James in the final group, could not replicate his putting prowess from the third round, shooting 71 to finish in a tie for eighth at 18-under, only one shot ahead of another former Tar Heel, Chapel Hill’s Ben Griffin, who closed with 65.

With his final-round 66, Ford took fifth at 20-under and moved up to No. 112 on the points list, within striking range of the top 100 and full 2027 status.

Unlike the majority of the field, Gerard and Griffin had clinched full status on next year’s PGA Tour during the regular season.