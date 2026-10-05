College Roundup: High Point women take lead over Baylor, host Tennessee

Share the Post:

The High Point women’s team took the first-round lead over the likes of Baylor and host Tennessee on Sunday at the Mercedes Benz Intercollegiate at Cherokee Country Club in Knoxville.

HPU sophomore Makayla Grubb (pictured) shot 5-under-par 66 to lead the medalist race. Senior Anna Howerton, a Winston-Salem native, and Eva Lye added 68s for the Panthers.

Tennessee sophomore Madison Messimer, a Myrtle Beach native and two-time Carolinas Golf Association Girls’ Player of the Year, was alone in second after shooting 67. Hallie Wilson of Lewisville shot 73 for East Carolina.

HPU shot 11-under 273. Baylor was three shots behind in second place, followed by Tennessee and South Florida at 280. East Carolina was tied for fifth in the 15-team tournament at 286.

UNC Men: North Carolina’s Carson Bertagnole fired 68 and 69 for a 3-under total and a tie for fifth at the Fighting Irish Classic at Notre Dame’s Warren Golf Course.

UNC is tied for sixth entering Monday’s final round at 8-over 568, eight shots behind leader California in a 14-team event, including traditional powers Illinois and Texas A&M.

UNCG Men: BJ Boyce and Kelvin Hernandez of UNC Greensboro are tied for eighth at 3-over 147 entering Monday’s final round of The Blessings Collegiate Invitational hosted by Arkansas.

The Spartans are third as a team at 23-over. At 5-under 571, Arkansas is the only team under par. UNCG leads Southern Mississippi and Power 4 members Kansas State and Nebraska.