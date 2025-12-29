TriadGolf.com recognizes Best of 2025

It’s just about time to say goodbye to another year. From outstanding Triad-centric performances by PGA Tour pros, club pros and juniors to outstanding local philanthropy and exciting new facilities, 2025 was filled with highlights.

And with the dawn of a new year approaching, here’s a short list:

Cameron Young’s Wyndham Championship victory:

As good as Cameron Young had played in his young PGA Tour career, he hadn’t won a Tour event prior his August victory in front of several Wake Forest University supporters in the gallery at Sedgefield Country Club.

With the wire-to-wire, six-stroke victory, the former Wake star cemented a captain’s pick spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team and posted a 3-1 record at Bethpage Black, near where he grew up in New York.

Pennson Badgett’s Big Summer:

The Pilot Mountain teenager thrust himself into the spotlight at two of the nation’s biggest junior events.

Pennson Badgett spent the summer on the national stage.

Badgett played with Charlie Woods (Tiger’s son) in the final group of the PGA Junior Championship at Bethpage Black, where he finished fifth. A few weeks later, he qualified for match play at the U.S. Amateur at The Olympic Club. He was shown making birdie on live coverage by Golf Channel.

Brandon Einstein’s dominating N.C. Open Victory:

Einstein, an assistant pro at Tanglewood, put together a spectacular 54-hole performance at Forsyth Country Club without making a single bogey.

Brandon Einstein cruised to victory at the N.C. Open at Forsyth Country Club.

Posting 18-under-par 195, the 25-year-old Einstein won by nine strokes.

First Responders of the Triad Raises $200,000:

The seventh annual First Responders of the Triad tournament held by Byron Development at Greensboro National Golf Club raised $200,000 for First Responders groups through entry fees, sponsorships, an online auction and other donations.

Wayne Player and recipient Belinda Beatty appeared on behalf of Tunnels to Towers.

In 2025, Tunnel to Towers took an active role. Wayne Player, son of Gary Player, was on hand representing Tunnel to Towers.

Tanglewood Park Clubhouse:

Home to 36 holes of public golf, Forsyth County finally opened a new clubhouse worthy of a facility that hosted the PGA Championship in 1974, albeit perhaps two decades overdue.

The rear side of the new Tanglewood Park clubhouse includes a long back deck.

The new clubhouse is smaller, but much efficient. Improvements include a bigger pro shop and a back deck where customers can enjoy food and drink while watching play on the Championship Course’s iconic ninth hole.

Toptracer Bays at Bryan Park Practice Range:

Bryan Park’s outstanding facility became even better in the final weeks of the year with the expected opening of 20 covered bays equipped with Toptracer technology at the Ernie Edwards Learning Center and Practice Facility, just a short drive from the clubhouse.

The new simulator bays were scheduled to open in December at Bryan Park’s Ernie Edwards Learning Center.

Toptracer data is now available for customers with the purchase of practice balls.