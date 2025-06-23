Wake Forest women add local Virginia Tech standout

A college standout who grew up close to Wake Forest University apparently will finish her collegiate playing career at the Winston-Salem school.

Morgan Ketchum, a three-year starter at ACC rival Virginia Tech, will play her senior year at Wake. Ketchum was the 2021 medalist in the N.C. Class 4A state championship and played on three state title teams at Reagan High School.

At Virginia Tech, Ketchum led the Hokies in scoring average two years and was second last season. Ketchum had five top 20 finishes during her junior year.

Though not yet announced by Virginia Tech or Wake Forest, the transfer was made public on the Women’s North & South Amateur online site listing players’ college affiliations.

At Wake, Ketchum will reunite with fellow Reagan star Macy Pate, the Demon Deacons’ top returning player. Pate was the medalist at last year’s North & South and advanced to the championship match.

The Men’s North & South begins Tuesday with the first round of stroke play at Pinehurst Nos. 2 and 7. Last year’s winner, Catie Craig of Western Kentucky, turned pro.

The Triad will be represented in the 120-player field by Ketchum, Pate and a strong group of entrants including Virginia Tech’s Emily Mathews, High Point’s Anna Howerton and Lewisville high schooler Hallie Wilson.

The top 32 players after 36 holes of stroke play, advance to match play.