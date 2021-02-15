2021 U.S. Junior Amateur Volunteer Opportunities Now Available In Pinehurst

Online volunteer registration for the 73rd U.S. Junior Amateur Championship at the Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst is now available. The championship, conducted by the United States Golf Association, will be played July 19-24. More than 600 volunteers are needed to fill positions on 13 committees, including scorers, marshals, and standard bearers, and assignments within player services and transportation. Early submission of the application allows volunteers to specify their committee preference. Interested volunteers should visit https://www.ccofnc.com/our-club/2021-u-s-junior-amateur-volunteer-information-434.html and/or https://www.cuetoems.com/usjac_2021/Volunteer.aspx . “As a past participant in the U.S. Junior Amateur, I’m quite familiar with how important volunteers are in the administration of all the details of a USGA championship,” said 2021 U.S. Junior Amateur Honorary Chairman Webb Simpson, the 2012 U.S Open champion and quarterfinalist in the 2003 U.S. Junior Amateur. “Players value the work of the volunteers and know that they love golf. As a volunteer, you’ll become intimately involved in the Junior Amateur and I’m sure will have a blast doing it.” Aligning with ongoing USGA initiatives to expand support of junior golf, the field size for the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship will increase from 156 players to 264, beginning with the 2021 championship at The Country Club of North Carolina (Dogwood Course). CCNC’s Cardinal Course will serve as the stroke play co-host course. CCNC will be hosting its third USGA championship and the first U.S. Junior Amateur in the state of North Carolina. The club previously hosted the 1980 U.S. Amateur, won by Hal Sutton, and the 2010 U.S. Girls’ Junior, won by Doris Chen. In 2017, the U.S. Junior Amateur champion began receiving a full exemption into the following year’s U.S. Open Championship. The 2022 U.S. Open will be contested at The Country Club, in Brookline, Mass., June 16-19. Only two players, Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, have won the U.S. Junior Amateur more than once: Woods winning in 1991, 1992 and 1993, and Spieth in 2009 and 2011. Other notable past champions include David Duval (1989), Scottie Scheffler (2013) and Will Zalatoris (2014), while Justin Thomas (2010) and Matthew Wolff (2017) were recent runners-up. The U.S. Junior Amateur Championship is open to amateur golfers who will not have reached their 19th birthday on or before July 24, and who have a Handicap Index® not exceeding 4.4.