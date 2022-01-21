Operation 36 golf coaching innovator sold to Golf Genius

Golf Genius Software has acquired Operation 36 Golf, developers of a beginner golf development program with a unique coaching model that is driving the goal of “1,000,000 Golfers Created”. Operation 36 provides a proprietary software platform and teaching curriculum now in use by nearly 600 golf facilities in 14 countries, and will operate as a division of Golf Genius. All employees of Operation 36 will join Golf Genius.

PGA Professionals Ryan Dailey and Matt Reagan founded Operation 36 in 2010. In 2013 and 2014, they received the Carolinas PGA Youth Player Development award in recognition of their innovative approach to serving new golfers. The Operation 36 program has steadily evolved and become recognized as a highly successful way to introduce beginners, both adults and juniors, to the game. Centered around getting beginners out on the course, Operation 36 offers golf facilities a structured methodology that helps golfers develop and progress while having more fun as they learn.

Said Mike Zisman, founder and co-CEO of Golf Genius: “We are truly excited to have Ryan, Matt and the entire Operation 36 team join forces with our company, including their 8 PGA Professionals, bringing the total number of PGA Professionals employed at Golf Genius to 64. Operation 36 is on a strong growth trajectory propelled by a uniquely effective teaching approach and supported by great technology.” To date, Operation 36 has attracted over 75,000 participants and built an impressive coaching network of over 1,500 golf professionals. Continued Zisman: “Both Golf Genius and Operation 36 focus on serving PGA Professionals, and we have a shared vision of making golf more fun for more people.”

As Ryan Dailey explained: “We discovered that bringing new golfers out to the course and having them experience the game by starting close to the green instead of back on the tee box revolutionized the learning process. Our Operation 36 model is simple. Start close to the hole, learn skills needed at this level, try to shoot 36 for 9 holes, and then move back. Added Matt Reagan: “We believe new golfers need more than camps, clinics, and private lessons. At the core of Operation 36 are the structured weekly classes led by PGA Professionals. Each class consists of training activities focused on specific concepts and skills at each level of the Operation 36 program. It’s fun and a great experience for anyone interested in learning the sport.”

Golf Genius will support and enhance the growth of Operation 36 by investing in sales, marketing and service to rapidly expand the number of golf facilities taking advantage of the unique Operation 36 methodology and platform. With over 10,500 customers in 62 countries, Golf Genius is poised to introduce Operation 36 to golf facilities in North America and worldwide.

To learn more about Operation 36 and read about the experiences of PGA members who have introduced the program at their facilities, please visit operation36.golf.