Respected Triad muni closes front nine to repair pipe

By John Brasier

The front nine at a well-maintained Triad muni is closed as crews repair a pipe leak.

Jamestown Park closed its front nine, which had been the course’s back nine prior to a change this fall, to make repairs near a pond and the fourth green, according to staffers in the pro shop.

The employees said the front nine was closed Monday, with the project expected to take at least “two or three weeks.” According to the club website, the staff hopes to have the entire course open by Nov. 30.

Trucks and evidence of excavation could be seen Thursday from East Fork Road, which runs along the course, owned and operated by the Town of Jamestown.

Staff encouraged disappointed players who had not seen the website notice to play the back nine twice. At $24 for nine holes and $30 for 18 holes with cart, many players elected to do that. The course plays to 6,700 yards from the longest of five sets of tees.

The website’s posted prices on weekdays are $24 for nine and $36 for 18. With the new routing, the first hole is next to the driving rang and the 18th green is near the clubhouse and pro shop.