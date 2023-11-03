Forest Oaks reopens with repaired greens

By John Brasier

Forest Oaks Country Club reopened to the public on Nov. 1 with repaired putting surfaces.

The former home to the PGA Tour’s Greater Greensboro Open, known now at the Wyndham Championship, had been closed for more than a month after a fertilizing application mishap left wide strips of dead bent grass.

Will Andrews, who manages the pro shop at Forest Oaks, said the damage — some greens were harmed significantly more than others.

Andrews said the southeast Guilford County course reopened to members the previous week.

He said a company from the Charlotte area brought in sod to replace the damaged greens.

With temperatures in the 70s expected during the first weekend in November, Andrews said he expects the course to be busy.

“We should get lots of play,” he said.

The host of the Triad’s annual PGA Tour event for three decades through 2007, Forest Oaks’ facilities have been vastly improved since members Terry Lee and Eddie Stephens purchased the course from Japanese ownership that allowed the facilities to deteriorate under eight management firms. The course closed for short periods in 2014 and 2019.

“When the professional tournament moved the interest from the ownership was no longer there. And they were vocal about it, too. They asked for the club to be closed multiple times,” Geoff Dail, whose management team was brought in by Lee and Stephens, told Triad Golf in 2019, but has not been involved at the course in since 2022.

Forest Oaks offers golf and social memberships, and is also open to public play. Current greens fees on the club’s website are listed at $45 on Monday through Thursday and $55 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Cart rental is $10.