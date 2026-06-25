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Bertagnole leads Elite Amateur tournament

John Brasier
By John Brasier
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Carson Bertagnole shot 61 Thursday to lead the Northeast Amateur.

A North Carolina player shot 61 Wednesday to grab the first-round lead at the Northeast Amateur, one of seven tournaments in the Elite Amateur Golf Series.

Carson Bertagnole of Pinehurst, a rising sophomore at the University of North Carolina, made nine birdies and one bogey in his round on the par-69 Wannamoisett County Club course in Rumford, Rhode Island.

Bertagnole leads William Walsh of San Mateo, California, by two strokes in the 72-hole tournament. Walsh is a rising senior at Pepperdine, and finished 10th in this spring’s NCAA Championship.

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John Brasier
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