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UNC players advance in U.S. Amateur, lose in match play

John Brasier
By John Brasier
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Hampton Roberts of Cary was one of two UNC golfers to advance to match play at the U.S. Amateur.

Pinehurst native and UNC standout Carson Bertagnole advanced through stroke play and the first round of match play before dropping his match in the Round of 32 at the U.S. Amateur at Merion Golf Club.

Teammate Hampton Roberts of Cary, a former Panther Creek High standout, also qualified for match play before losing in the opening round.

University of Illinois standout Max Herendeen won four of the first five holes Thursday on his way to a 7 and 6 victory over Bertagnole, the Tar Heel State’s final contestant.

Bertagnole and Roberts each qualified for the 64-player bracket by shooting 1-over 141 for 36 holes to tie for 33rd place in stroke play.

Bertagnole advanced through the first round with a 3 and 2 victory over Tyson Shelley of Salt Lake City. Roberts dropped a 2 and 1 decision to Texan Jack Beauchamp.

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