Kennedy takes lead into final round of Forsyth Amateur at Old Town

Furman University golfer Fisher Kennedy shot 7-under-par 65 Saturday at Maple Chase Country Club to take the lead into Sunday’s final-round of the Forsyth Amateur Championship.

With a 9-under 133 total, including 2-under 68 Friday at Tanglewood Championship, Kennedy leads first-round leader Mark Kriston of Clemmons, who shot 67 Saturday, by one stroke. Defending champion Brett Barry and Troy Blamer are at 137 with Stephen Holt at 139.

The top 16 in the championship standings — the cut line was 147 — advance to the final round at Old Town Club, where players will play in twosomes beginning at 9 a.m. The final twosome with Kennedy and Kriston will start at 10:03 a.m.

Forsyth Amateur Second-Round Leaders (First Round, Tanglewood Championship; Second Round, Maple Chase)

133 — Fisher Kennedy, 68-65; 134 — Mark Kriston, 67-67; 137 — Brett Barry, 70-67; Troy Blamer, 72-65; 139 — Stephen Holt, 69-70; 140 — Zach Brown, 72-68; 142 — Connor Fulp, 71-71; 143 — Tate Coleman, 71-72; 144 — Joel Rayfield, 72-72; Ty Keating, 74-70; 145 — Tom Coleman 69-76; Jeremy Ray 73-72; 146 — Nathan Barker 74-72; Eli Kennedy 75-71; 147 — James Moore 72-75; Larsen Gallimore 75-72.

Sunday Tee Times at Old Town Club

9:00 — James Moore, Larsen Gallimore; 9:09 — Nathan Barker, Eli Kennedy; 9:18 — Tom Coleman, Jeremy Ray; 9:27 — Joel Rayfield, Ty Keating; 9:36 — Conner Fulp, Tate Coleman; 9:45 — Stephen Holt, Zach Brown; 9:54 — Brett Barry, Troy Blamer; 10:03 — Fisher Kennedy, Mark Kriston.