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Boyce wins medal to lead Spartans to second place at Arkansas

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B.J. Boyce of UNC Greensboro was the medalist as the Spartans finished second Monday at Arkansas’ Blessings Collegiate Invitational.

The graduate student from Fayetteville shot 8-under-par 64 in the final round to come from behind to take his first collegiate victory at 5-under 211 for 54 holes. Boyce won the Carolinas Amateur this summer at Governor’s Club.

Only host Arkansas, which posted 6-under 858, topped the Spartans, who shot 880, in the team race. UNCG shot a tournament-best 7-under 281 in the final round.

Kelvin Hernandez of UNCG tied for 10th at 220. Reese Sanders shot 226, Will Guidry posted 230 and Jake Lewis totaled 231.

 

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