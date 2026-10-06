Tar Heels finish close fourth at Notre Dame; HPU’s Grubb leads at Tennessee

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North Carolina’s Carson Bertagnole finished fourth in the individual race and the Tar Heels placed fourth as a team Monday at the Fighting Irish Classic hosted by Notre Dame at Warren Golf Course in South Bend, Indiana.

Bertagnole shot 1-under-par 69 to finish the 54-hole tournament at 4-under 206, three shots off the pace set by winner Wheaton Ennis of Texas A&M.

Cal won the team title at 1-over in a tight race. The Golden Bears beat Texas A&M by one stroke, Notre Dame by two and UNC by five.

UNC’s Niall Shiels Donegan had a top-10 finish at 209. Preston Hage fired 212, Misha Golod posted 217 and Asher Vargas had 230.

Wake Men fourth: Wake Forest is in fourth place Monday entering the final round of the 12-team Hamptons Intercollegiate at historic Maidstone Club in East Hampton, New York.

Nicholas Prieto leads Wake at 1-under-par 143 on the course, which measures almost 6,700 yards. Other Wake scores include: Rasmus Ditzinger (playing as an individual) at 145, Lorenzo Rodridguez and Sage Bradshaw at 146, Jorge Hao at 147 and Tom Haberer at 149.

Wake is 4-over as a team, 16 strokes behind leader Florida, which has a 13-shot lead over Ole Miss. Wake is one shot behind third-place Rutgers.

Gabrieal Palacios of Utah is the individual leader at 9-under 135. Bryan Kim leads 11th-place Duke at 147.

Wolfpack Men sixth: N.C. State were tied for sixth, 12 strokes behind leader Tennessee, when second-round play was suspended at Kentucky’s Cullan Brown Collegiate at Lexington Country Club.

The Wolfpack’s John Logan was tied for 12th at 2-under for the tournament after 33 holes. Xander Goboy was 1-over through 34 holes.

Triad golfers Tanner Cadieux of Virginia Commonwealth and Pennson Badgett of Tennessee were 1-under through 34 holes.

Elon Men sixth: Elon is sixth, nine shots behind co-leaders Florida Gulf Coast and Appalachian State entering Tuesday’s final round of the West Bay Collegiate in Estero, Florida.

Jack Wieler leads Elon at 4-under, Cole Pregler is 1-under and William Carr is at even-par. Elon is 9-under through 36 holes.

Grubb leads HPU Women to third: Makayla Grubb of High Point remained the leader, though High Point dropped from first to third at Tennessee’s Mercedes Benz Intercollegiate at Cherokee Country Club in Knoxville. At 15-under, the Vols lead Baylor by seven strokes and HPU by eight in the 15-team field.

Grubb, a sophomore at HPU, shot 68 Monday for an 8-under 134 total and a two-shot lead over Tennessee’s Madison Messemer entering Tuesday’s final round. Winston-Salem native Anna Howerton shot 71 for HPU and is tied for fourth at 139 with teammate Rachel Joyce at 142.

Greensboro native Leah Edwards, playing for Western Kentucky, is at 144 after Monday’s 71.