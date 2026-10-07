HPU’s Grubb ties for first place at Tennessee; NCSU, Wake take third

Share the Post:

High Point University’s Makayla Grubb claimed another medalist honor Tuesday at the Mercedes Benz Intercollegiate, hosted by Tennessee at Cherokee Country Club in Knoxville.

Grubb, a sophomore from Stafford, Virginia, shot 4-under-par 67 for a 12-under total and a tie for first place with Tennessee’s Madison Messimer, who shot a final-round 65. A match-play qualifier at this summer’s U.S. Women’s Amateur, Grubb won medalist honors two weeks ago at the Paladin Invitational at Furman University Golf Club.

The Panthers (pictured) finished third in the tourney at 4-under, 17 shots behind the Vols and six behind Baylor in the 15-team field. Rachel Joyce, who shot three consecutive rounds of even-par 71, and Anna Howerton of Winston-Salem, who finished 1-over, had top 20 finishes for HPU.

Hallie Wilson of Lewisville, who plays for East Carolina, and Leah Edwards of Greensboro, who plays for Western Kentucky, tied for 31st at 5-over.

N.C. State Men: N.C. State finished third behind Tennessee and Mississippi State at the 54-hole Cullen Brown Collegiate hosted by Kentucky at Lexington Country Club.

The Vols’ 22-under was the only total under par. MSU posted 1-over, beating the Wolfpack by one shot in the 15-team field. Kentucky was fourth, a single shot behind N.C. State.

Christian Pardue of the Vols won medalist honors at 9-under. Pearce Lewin and John Logan led the Wolfpack, joining Greensboro’s Tanner Cadieux of Virginia Commonwealth at 1-under for 54 holes. Pennson Badgett of Pilot Mountain tied for 25th for Tennessee at 2-over.

Wake Forest, Duke Men: Wake Forest took third at the Hamptons Intercollegiate at Maidstone Club in East Hampton, New York. Gabriel Palacios of Utah was medalist at 12-under 204.

At 6-under, Florida won by 15 strokes over Rutgers. Wake was 13-over, beating Florida State by three shots and also topping Utah, Ole Miss and Duke.

Sage Bradshaw led Wake with 218 with Nicholas Prieto next on the team at 219. Carson Looney finished seventh for Duke at even-par and Bryan Kim posted 222.

Elon Men: Jack Wieler tied for 11th to lead Elon to a sixth-place finish in the West Bay Collegiate Invitational in Estero, Florida. Wieler posted 6-under, one shot ahead of teammate Dylan Lewis and three better than Raleigh native William Carr. Elon shot 18-under for the tournament, 33 off the pace of winner and host Florida Gulf Coast.