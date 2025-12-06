Christmas choices: simulator and course gift certificates top the list

What do you buy a golfer for Christmas? That’s a question gift-givers – especially non-golfers — struggle with every year.

Though zero-torque putters, super-sized putting grips and soon-to-be 2025 driver models are currently the biggest sellers at retailers I surveyed, they are usually purchased by the player, not as a gift.

Still, there are many options. Is your favorite golfer a golf ball beater, someone who loves the practice range?

Gift certificates to a nearby practice range is a great option, and probably not something a golfer would buy themself.

A related gift I’ve seen on various websites are devices that tee up practice balls via a chute from a ball container. Getting balls tee up by an instructor is one of the overlooked benefits of private lessons.

Many surprise, golf-related gifts should be appreciated.

Some of the best golf gifts I’ve received include golf art – paintings or portraits of great courses. Why ex-wife threw out my photo of the Three Stooges in knickers.

Logo golf balls displays. I have an awesome wooden truck ball holder from a friend of my father. I won a fancy wood cabinet with a glass door at long ago RJR Senior Tour Championship outing with closest to the hole at No. 3 on the Champions Course (my shot was inside the shot hit by playing partner and Senior Tour member Walter Hall and I made the putt).

There’s always apparel. Every golfer needs golf shirts. Probably the best options are polos wind shirts, jackets and caps bearing the logo of a favorite course that the recipient HAS PLAYED.

While you might think a Quail Hollow (if you can get one) shirt or a Wade Hampton (cap) would make a great gift (they would if they’re played there), a nice local place where they’ve played is typically much better.

Wear a Wade Hampton cap and people are bound to asked if you’ve played there, requiring either a little embarrassment or a lie.

Instead, buy something with the logo of a resort or upscale public course – or one that has a nice or unusual logo – where the recipient has played.

Range finders or watches – or anything that provides distances on the course.

Gift certificates for rounds of golf. Just about every public course sells them. Ask to play for a set number of rounds. Don’t buy foursomes. Allow the recipient the option of playing all the rounds purchased.

It’s probably too late for this year, but many charitable organizations are donated rounds at private or upscale public courses to raffle. It’s a great way to play an otherwise inaccessible course.

Gift certificates for simulators are great, too. Holly Ridge has six simulators in a lounge with food, drink and TVs. Tee it Up Indoors offers PGA instruction and a bar for a casual beer.

How about out-of-town tournament tickets? There’s a new PGA Tour event near Asheville. The world’s best players play in May at Quail Hollow. Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head also have spring PGA Tour events.

Want to swing for the fences? Masters practice rounds are available through lottery and third-party dealers.

Accessories such as ball markers, towels, head covers and logo balls for display.

Golf balls are a great, affordable gift – as long you know the exact brand and model. In fact, one Triad retail owner told me that most of the spouses that come to his shop are there to buy golf balls as a present.

For a high-handicapper or budget-conscious player give a box of new Titleist ProV1 balls. They’ll appreciate it, though they might ration them for holes without hazards.