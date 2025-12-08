Monday, December 8, 2025
Partial CGA 2026 schedule reveals Triad host for N.C. Amateur

By John Brasier
Triad golf courses will play host to some of the Carolinas Golf Association’s major events in 2026.

The 66th North Carolina Amateur, scheduled for June 17-20 at Bermuda Run Country Club, tops the local tourneys. Though not specifically listed in the partial CGA schedule, Bermuda Run’s original East Course (pictured) will be the host.

The Triad was also the site of the 2025 N.C. Amateur, won by Jackson Spires at The Cardinal by Pete Dye in Greensboro.

The CGA Junior Girls’ is set for July 1-3 at Jamestown Park.

Holly Ridge Golf Links in Archdale will stage the N.C. Junior Boys 15 and under and the Carolinas Junior Girls 14 and under on July 20-21. Holly Ridge also will play host to the N.C. Four-Ball on Oct. 9-11.

The 112th Carolinas Amateur is scheduled for July 7-10 at Governor’s Club in Chapel Hill. The Carolinas Women’s Amateur is June 1-3 at Grandfather Country Club in Linville.

Other CGA tournaments include the N.C. Senior Amateur on May 5-7 at Cutter Creek in Snow Hill. Mill Creek in Mebane will be the site of the N.C. Super Seniors competitions on Sept. 22-23. The state Senior Amateur will be Oct. 6-8 at Waynesville Inn.

To see the 2026 partial schedule, including the CGA’s One-Day Tournaments, go to carolinasgolf.org. Several events remain to have courses and dates.


Christmas choices: simulator and course gift certificates top the list
John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | john@triadgolf.com

