Clemmons golfer takes first-round lead in Forsyth Championship

Mark Kriston of Clemmons shot 4-under-par 67 Friday at Tanglewood’s Championship course to take the first-round lead in the Forsyth Amateur Championship.

Fisher Kennedy of Winston-Salem, a senior at Furman University, was second and Tom Coleman and Stephen Holt were tied for third at 69 with defending champion Brett Barry at 70.

The tournament resumes Saturday at Maple Chase Country Club with the top 16 players after 36 holes advancing to a final round at Old Town Club.

First Round Leaders

67 — Mark Kriston. 68 — Fisher Kennedy. 69 — Tom Coleman, Stephen Holt. 70 — Brett Barry. 71 — Curtis Brotherton, Tate Coleman, Conner Fulp. 72 — Troy Blamer, Zach Brown, Mark Harper, James Moore, Joel Rayfield. 73 — Dewayne Blakeley, Kenny Flynn, Jim Glenn, Chris Logan. 74 — Nathan Barker, Jason Craver, Wyatt Joyner, Robert Gaefell, Ty Keating.