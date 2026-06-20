Saturday, June 20, 2026
spot_imgspot_img
HomeFeatured NewsClemson golfer wins N.C. Amateur
Featured NewsTournament News

Clemson golfer wins N.C. Amateur

John Brasier
By John Brasier
0
3
Bermuda Run's East Course was host of the 66th N.C Amateur.

Rich Wills of Cramerton, a rising junior at Clemson, won the North Carolina Amateur Championship Saturday at Bermuda Run’s East Course.

Wills shot 6-under-par 66 in the final round for an 12-under 276 total, two shots in front of UNC Charlotte’s Daniel Boone of Fuquay Varina, University of Richmond’s Jack LaPiana of Charlotte and University of Georgia’s Will Guthrie of Charlotte, the third-round leader. Boone and LaPiana shot 67 on the final day.

UNC Greensboro’s BJ Boyce of Spring Lake shot 70 for a fifth-place finish at 279 in the 142-player Carolinas Golf Association tournament.

The lead changed several times Saturday on a crowded leaderboard, with five players finishing within two strokes of Wills on the 7,125-yard course. After a bogey on 15, Wills birdied 16 and 17 — his third and fourth birdies on the back nine — to take command.

Wills made 21 birdies in the 72-hole tournament, plus an eagle, to help overcome two double-bogeys Friday on the back nine.

Jake Conklin and Ian Williams, both of Cary, tied for eighth at 209. Jack Boyer of Greensboro was the top Triad finisher at 282. Former U.S. Mid-Amateur champion Scott Harvey of Greensboro shot 285.

Previous article
Howerton takes second at N.C. Women’s Amateur
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

John Brasier on Triad club sold to businessman with local ties
Wandalane on Triad club sold to businessman with local ties

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

CONTACT US

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | john@triadgolf.com

ABOUT US

THE PREEMINENT GOLF SITE FOR GOLFER'S IN NORTH CAROLINA’S PIEDMONT TRIAD REGION

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Triad Golf Magazine