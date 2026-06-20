Howerton takes second at N.C. Women’s Amateur

Anna Howerton of Winston-Salem finished second Thursday in the Carolinas Golf Association Women’s Amateur Championship at Statesville Country Club.

Howerton, who plays for High Point University, shot rounds of 74, 69 and 70 to finish 3-under-par 213, three strokes behind winner Jenna Kim of Raleigh.

Kim earned an exemption into the U.S. Women’s Amateur at The Honors Course in Ooltewah, Tennessee, in August. Kim, a rising senior at Durham Academy, has committed to play golf at Yale University.

Recent Wake Forest graduate Morgan Ketchum of Winston-Salem shot 71, 73 and 70 to finish third. Virginia Tech’s Emily Mathews of Mebane shot 222, home schooler Hallie Wilson of Lewisville fired 223 and Western Kentucky’s Leah Edwards of Greensboro shot 225.