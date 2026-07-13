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North Carolina players make good starts at U.S. Girls’ Junior at Old Chatham

John Brasier
By John Brasier
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Ella June Hannant shot 69 Monday at Old Chatham.

Local favorites Ella June Hannant and Jenna Kim got off to good starts in Monday’s first round of stroke play at the U.S. Girls’ Junior at Old Chatham.

Hannant, who lives in Pikeville, shot 3-under-par 69 to secure a spot in the top 10 of the morning starters. Kim, who lives in Raleigh and attends Durham Academy, shot 72 to put herself in good position to make the cut to 64 players in the 156-player field after Tuesday’s final round of stroke play.

Australian Amelia Harris blitzed the back nine in 28 to cap an amazing 63 to lead morning players. Harris bogeyed the ninth hole to post a solid 35 on the front side before making eight birdies — she parred the par-3 12th — to complete her round. Anna Awanaga of Japan shot 66, the second-best morning round.

Riley Grimm of Pinehurst and Victoria Davis of Cary were playing well, but had not completed their rounds at 3 p.m. Carolinas Girls’ Junior champion Mia Carles of Clinton, South Carolina, shot 72.

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John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
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