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Duke advances to NCAA match play, UNC falls short

John Brasier
By John Brasier
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Rianne Malixi placed third in NCAA stroke play.

Duke finished seventh Monday in stroke play and advanced to the eight-team match play bracket at at the NCAA Championship at Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, California.

The Blue Devils will play second-seeded Southern Cal in Tuesday’s quarterfinals. In other matches, No. 2 Stanford will play Pepperdine, Arkansas will play Oklahoma State and Texas faces Eastern Michigan.

Duke finished at 7-over-par for 72 holes, 29 shots behind Stanford. North Carolina placed 15th — last among teams to make the 54-hole cut — at 26-over.

Rianne Malixi of Duke finished third at 9-under in the individual stroke-play standings, three shots behind medalist Farah O’Keefe of Texas. Thanchanok Iadpleum led UNC at 2-over in a tie for 30th.

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