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NCAA update after Round 2: Pate, Ketchum rebound, but Wake joins UNC below cutline

John Brasier
By John Brasier
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Morgan Ketchum rebounded Saturday to shoot 71 at the Women's NCAA Championship.

Duke is in good position late in the second round Saturday, but Wake Forest and North Carolina need strong performances Sunday to remain at the NCAA Women’s Championship at La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, California.

The Blue Devils were safely in the top 15 — the cutline after 54 holes — in a tie for sixth place in the 30-team field. The 10th-ranked Blue Devils shot 2-under-par 286, including a 69 by Rianne Malixi, to improve to 1-over 577. The top eight teams through 72 holes advance to match play.

No. 8 Wake shot 1-over Saturday — an improvement of 13 shots over its first round — to tie No. 12 UNC for 18th at 11-over. But the teams are only one stroke behind Tennessee, Texas A&M and Florida State, the trio tied for the final spot.

Wake’s two local players, Macy Pate and Morgan Ketchum, led the team — Pate with 70 and Ketchum with 71. On Friday, Pate shot 74 while Ketchum posted 79, including a 10 on par-4. Thanchanok Iadpluem led UNC with 71. Morgan Streicher added 73.

Stanford leads at 12-under, followed by Southern Cal at 9-under and Oklahoma State at 7-under. Three players, including top-ranked Farah O’Keefe of Texas, are tied in the medalist race at 6-under.

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Wake, UNC, Duke women’s teams get off to slow starts in NCAA Championship
John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
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