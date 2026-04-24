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Edwards helps WKU win CUSA title with top 5 finish

John Brasier
By John Brasier
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Leah Edwards (bottom, far left) and Western Kentucky won the Conference USA Championship.

Greensboro’s Leah Edwards produced her best finish of the season to help Western Kentucky University to its second straight Conference USA women’s golf championship at Stonebriar Country Club in Frisco, Texas.

The leader in the medalist race after two rounds, Edwards shot 77 Wednesday to finish at 4-over-par 220 in fifth place, seven behind medalist and teammate Reagan Ramage, who closed with 65. A freshman, Edwards won back-to-back state high school medalist titles at Northwest Guilford.

The Hilltoppers shot 13-over 287 as a team, seven shots ahead of second-place Delaware in the 10-team tourney. With the victory, WKU earned a spot in an NCAA Tournament regional.

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John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
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