Wake, UNC trail Stanford after first day of ACC Championship

Southern Methodist and Stanford dominated the first day of the ACC Men’s Golf Championship at Shark’s Tooth Golf Club in Lake Powell, Florida.

Stanford shot 13-under-par 275 to grab a 10-stroke lead over second-place Wake Forest on Thursday. Led by 66 from SMU’s William Sides, the Cardinal and the Mustangs held the top four spots on the leaderboard. North Carolina was third at 286 with N.C. State sixth at 289.

Wake’s Tom Haberer shot 69 to join a three-day tie at 69. Carson Bartangole of North Carolina and Jakob Melin of Wake shot 70. Rylan Shim led N.C. State with 71. Kyle Haas of Wake made an eagle on the par-4 10th hole en route to 72.

Stanford’s Dean Greyserman, brother of PGA Tour member and Duke alumnus Max Greyserman, was tied for second at 68.

The top six teams after 54 holes of stroke play will advance to match play.