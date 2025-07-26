FedEx Cup standings race bolsters Wyndham field

Credit the Wyndham Championship’s position at the end of the PGA Tour regular-season schedule for continuing to bolster the field for the Triad’s annual Tour stop this coming week at Sedgefield Country Club.

As the last chance for players to reach the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings and qualify for the playoffs — or at least improve their position for a playoff run — the Wyndham has attracted some well-known names including Jordan Spieth, U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott and Wyndham Clark to Sedgefield.

The top 50 after the playoffs gain entry to next year’s signature events, which offered $20 million purses this season — more than double the purse for most regular events. Plus, a bonus pool of $40 million will be paid to the top 10 in the standings after the Wyndham.

“A lot of it is where we are in the schedule,” Wyndham executive director Mark Brazil said Saturday afternoon. “The most important thing right now is getting in that top 50.”

Mark Brazil talks to reporters Saturday at Sedgefield.

Hence, Spieth (No. 48 entering this weekend’s 3M Open), Clark (51), Tony Finau (59), Fowler (63) and Scott (85) have especially good reasons for entering. Clark was a late entry, committing after finishing his second round Friday at 3M. Other commitments announced Friday included Andrew Novak (12), who could jump into the top 10 for the bonus pool.

The high payouts of the signature events and the status that accompanies making the playoffs should benefit the Wyndham’s future chances of attracting Tour elites such as Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowery, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Havland and Tommy Fleetwood if they need to improvement their playoff positions. That’s why Justin Thomas played here last year.

Brazil said he was told by the PGA Tour that this Wyndham field is the third-strongest this year among non-signature events and major championships. The Wyndham will tee off Thursday with 15 of the current top 40 in the FedEx standings. Brazil said 76 of the top 100 will be at Sedgefield.

But past experience, location and relationships have also factored in some top entrants who have less at stake.

Ben Griffin (the top player in the standings at No. 7) and MacIntyre (15) were each given spots in the field in past years. Hideki Matsuyama (21) is a regular at Sedgefield.

Lucas Glover (26) won here two years ago and often played with family at Sedgefield while growing up. Akshay Bhatia (46), the third-round co-leader at 3M, lives in the Raleigh area.

The tournament did lose one potential contender. Chris Gotterup (23), who is near the top of the leaderboard at 3M, withdrew his commitment.