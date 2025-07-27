Sunday, July 27, 2025
Stovall, Dembowiak start fast at local tournaments

John Brasier
By John Brasier
Willow Creek played host to more than 70 players in Saturday's first round of the Triad Amateur.

Brant Stovall of Germanton shot 4-under-par 67 Saturday at Lexington Golf Club to take the lead after the first round of the Dugan Aycock Davidson County Amateur.

Michael Swaringen of Rowan County shot 69 for second place. Justin Long was third with 71. Isaac Spencer and Tyler Lambert shot 72. The final round will begin Sunday morning with 11 of the 71 participants within seven strokes of the lead.

Preston Dembowiak of Kernersville set the pace at High Point Country Club Willow Creek with a 6-under 66 in the opening round of the Triad Amateur, which also concludes Sunday. Defending champion Lincoln Newton of Wallburg shot 69.

Previous article
FedEx Cup standings race bolsters Wyndham field
