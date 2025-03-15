Saturday, March 15, 2025
Forbes features Spence, restoration of Ross greens complexes in Dunedin, Florida

By John Brasier
Quixote Club, a new Spence design in Sumter, South Carolina, opened to rave reviews in 2021.

An acclaimed Triad-based course architect had one of his projects highlighted this week by Forbes.

Earlier this week, Forbes.com posted a feature about Greensboro’s Kris Spence and his renovations at Dunedin Golf Club.

Spence recently completed a renovation of Dunedin, an original Donald Ross design on the Gulf Coast, just north of St. Petersburg.

Forbes focuses on Spence’s discovery of Ross’ original and larger greens complexes and his restoration.

A Missouri native, Spence is regarded as an expert at Ross renovations with experience in restorations at more than two dozen Ross courses.

Locally, the Ross designs he has renovated include Sedgefield Country Club and Forsyth Country Club. He has also completed high-profile renovations at Ross courses such as Roaring Gap Club, Grove Park Inn and Cape Fear Country Club.

Despite a massive slowdown in the design and construction of new courses throughout the country, Spence has stayed busy with high-profile renovations.

Spence has also earned a few high-profile design opportunities. Quixote Club, opened in 2021 in Sumter, South Carolina, has gathered worldwide praise, placing No. 19 on Golf Digest’s list of South Carolina’s top courses. At Quixote, Spence built a new design on the site of modest former course.

John Brasier | 336-404-2212 | [email protected]

