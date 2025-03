UNC Greensboro teammates Kelvin Hernandez and Jake Lewis are tied for the lead at 9-under-par 133 after Friday second round of a 54-hole tournament at Sea Palms Golf Resort on St. Simons Island, Georgia.

As a team, the Spartans hold a formidable 15-stroke lead at 21-under over second-place Villanova in a 20-team field. Richmond is third at 3-under.

Lewis shot a tournament-low 63 and Hernandez carded 64 on Thursday. Both shot 70 on Friday. UNCG’s Jack Marcotte is tied for 10th at 139.