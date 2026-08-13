Former UNCG golfer leads N.C. Open with several Triad players in the chase

The leaderboard is filled with players with Triad connections entering Thursday’s final round of the North Carolina Open.

Former UNC Greensboro standout Symon Balbin, now an assistant pro at Pinewild Country Club in Pinehurst, shot 6-under-par 66 Wednesday at Forest Oaks Country Club to take a one-stroke lead at 10-under 134 over defending champion and Clemmons native Brandon Einstein.

The 24-year-old Balbin made seven birdies and one bogey in the second round.

Amateur David DeLille of High Point, who recently completed his final season at East Carolina University, is one of three players at 136 after consecutive rounds of 68. Forsyth Country Club assistant pro Adam Stephenson is three strokes off the lead.

The 2023 champion Tommy Gibson, a former Old Town Club assistant pro now the pro at High Meadows Country Club in Roaring Gap, is four behind. Amateur Jack Boyer of Greensboro, who recently finished his college career at Gardner-Webb, is five off the pace.

The field was cut to 64 players at 145 for the final round, which begins at 8:30 a.m.