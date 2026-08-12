Greensboro PGA Tour event announces new sponsorship, spot with top-level players

It’s official. The PGA Tour will remain in Greensboro as one of the Tour’s premier tournaments.

The Tour, Raymond James and tournament operator and host Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation announced a multi-year agreement with Raymond James to sponsor the tournament held at Sedgefield Country Club.

The tournament will be known as GO by Raymond James, first as a full-field event Aug. 5-8, 2027. In 2028, the tournament will be one of about two dozen of the Tour’s Championship Series events featuring its top performers.

The position on the Championship Series should elevate the tournament, increasing the chances elite stars such as Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will come to Greensboro.

The “GO” portion of the tournament name recognizes the original name of the event, Greater Greensboro Open, in 1938. Raymond James replaces Wyndham as the tournament’s major sponsor. Wyndham’s 20-year sponsorship ended with this year’s event, won on Sunday by Michael Brennan.

Next year’s tournament will be televised on CBS, Golf Channel with additional coverage on PGA Tour outlets.

“The PGA TOUR’s Greensboro event has one of the richest histories in men’s professional golf, and we are proud to continue building on its longstanding legacy and local charitable impact with the support of our new partners at Raymond James,” said Dhruv Prasad, PGA Tour chief commercial officer. “Greensboro has supported the PGA TOUR for nearly nine decades, and we are excited to launch this new chapter by bringing the best players in the world to the Piedmont Triad region.”

The complete 2028 PGA TOUR Championship Series schedule will be announced at a later date.

“GO by Raymond James represents an important investment in the future of our firm and the PGA TOUR and reflects our confidence in the new leadership and vision of the Tour along with the strength of the leaders of the Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation,” said Raymond James CEO Paul Shoukry.

Since 2008, the tournament has been played at Sedgefield.

“The PGA Tour has extensive history in Greensboro and central North Carolina, and we are eager to watch its next chapter unfold alongside our new partners at Raymond James,” said Mark Brazil, CEO, Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation. “Since this event was founded in 1938, all the greats have played here, including 19 World Golf Hall of Famers that have won. Our history led us to this point, and we are also excited to continue working with Travel + Leisure Co. as we move to the PGA TOUR Championship Series in 2028.”

The tournament has been a driving force for good across central North Carolina since its founding, with the Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation supporting local programs that promote youth and education along with community development. The nonprofit’s support of its backpack charities has provided more than 1 million meals to thousands of Piedmont Triad families since the program’s inception, in addition to supporting First Tee – Triad, Western North Carolina hurricane relief and several other initiatives. Under Raymond James leadership, the firm will expand its Ready for School initiatives with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to students across the area.