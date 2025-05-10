Haas, young amateurs make Myrtle Beach cut

Former Wake Forest star and 2011 FedExCup winner Bill Haas made his first PGA Tour cut of the year Friday at the Myrtle Beach Classic, a $-4 million event played opposite of the Truist Championship signature event.

Haas posted even-par 71 in the second round for a 3-under 139 total, making the cut by a single stroke. The son of Jay Haas and nephew of Wake coach Jerry Haas, failed to make the cut in his four previous tournaments.

Haas rallied from a 2-over 37 on the front nine with three birdies before finishing with a bogey at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club. The field is filled with players not eligible for the $20-million Truist.

Tied for 45th, Haas is seven shots behind leaders Mackenzie Hughes and Christobal Del Solar. Blades Brown, a 17-year-old from Nashville, Tennessee, is five shots off the pace.

Jackson Byrd, the amateur son of five-time PGA Tour winner Jonathan Byrd, outshined his father. The 18-year-old Jackson shot 69 and 70 to join the group with Haas. Jonathan missed the cut by one stroke.