Cameron Young moves up at Truist Championship

Cameron Young, shown here while at Wake Forest, allowed one mistake to lead to others in the second round.

Bill Haas cooled off after a hot start in Myrtle Beach, but fellow Wake Forest alumnus Cameron Young moved up on the leaderboard Saturday at the Truist Championship at Philadelphia Cricket Club.

Young shot 68 to pull into a 10-way tie for 16th that includes Hickory native J.T. Poston at 6-under-par 204, eight strokes behind leaders Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka entering Sunday’s final round. Will Zalatoris, another former Wake player in the field at the $20-million signature event, fired 68 and is 13 strokes off the pace.

Haas, who made his first cut in five starts this year, shot 74 Saturday at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, to fall to even-par for the $4-million tournament, 13 shots behind leader Carson Young.

