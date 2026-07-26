Kernersville golfer leads Davidson County Amateur

Chase McLaughlin of Kernersville shot 2-under-par 69 Saturday to take the lead after the first round of the 39th annual Dugan Aycock Davidson County Amateur at Lexington Golf Club.

Defending champion Michael Swaringen of Sailsbury, who has won the event five times, and former West Davidson High standout Nic Lamberth are tied for second at 71 entering Sunday’s final round. Collin Ajirda and Connor Carter shot 72 with Connor Gooch at 73.

A field of 74 registered for the 36-hole event. Players do not have to live in Davidson County.

Defending Senior champion Buck Hall of Thomasville shot 68 to open a six-stroke lead.