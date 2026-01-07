Local U.S. Kids Tour announces spring schedule

The U.S. Kids Golf Local Tour Spring 2026 Season Schedule has been released with six tournaments.

The one-day competitions are for kids ages 5-14. Players have the opportunity to amass points to qualify for state, regional and international events. Ages 11 and up will play 18 holes. Younger kids will play nine.

Players 8 and under must have a caddie.

For more information, contact Jay Allred at jay@triadgolf.com.

2026 Schedule

March 8 — Gillespie

March 22 — Reynolds Park

April 12 — Blair Park

April 19 — Oak Hollow

May 2 — Deep Springs

May 17 — Tour Championship at The Valley