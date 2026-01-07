Local U.S. Kids Tour announces spring schedule

The U.S. Kids Golf Local Tour Spring 2026 Season Schedule has been released with six tournaments.
The one-day competitions are for kids ages 5-14. Players have the opportunity to amass points to qualify for state, regional and international events. Ages 11 and up will play 18 holes. Younger kids will play nine.
Players 8 and under must have a caddie.
For more information, contact Jay Allred at jay@triadgolf.com.
2026 Schedule
March 8 — Gillespie
March 22 — Reynolds Park
April 12 — Blair Park
April 19 — Oak Hollow
May 2 — Deep Springs
May 17 — Tour Championship at The Valley