PGA Tour event loses longtime title sponsor

The longtime title sponsor of a PGA Tour event announced that 2026 would be its final year of sponsorship.

Farmers Insurance announced its sponsorship of the annual tournament at Torrey Pines in San Diego after 17 years.

Wyndham’s title sponsorship agreement with Greensboro’s annual tournament runs out after this year’s tournament at Sedgefield Country Club. No announcement about the future of the sponsorship has been made yet.

“We’ve been in talks and we’re going to take a little time after the tournament to continue chatting with them, see what the future looks like,” tournament executive director Mark Brazil told Sports Business Journal in late July. This fall, TriadGolf.com confirmed that the deal had not yet been extended.

Wyndham has been the title sponsor in Greensboro since 2007. Originally the Greater Greensboro Open, the tournament’s title sponsors were Chrysler and Kmart from 1988 through 2006.

A handful of other PGA Tour event title sponsorships were due to expire in 2026. Of those, 3M, Valspar and Zurich Insurance extended their arrangements. Sony, Genesis, Charles Schwab and Puerto Rico Tourism are reported to have deals that expire in 2026.

The PGA Tour has lost other longtime title sponsors in recent years. Honda ended its deal with a Florida tournament in 2023, replaced by Cognizant. Wells Fargo left the annual upper-tier event at Quail Hollow in 2024 and was replaced by Truist.

Sanderson Farms ended its sponsorship of a PGA Tour event in Mississippi in 2025 and the event was dropped from the 2026 schedule. New events are scheduled in Asheville sponsored by Biltmore Estate and Explore Asheville; and in Austin, Texas, sponsored by Good Good Golf.

The significant increase in PGA Tour purses since the debut of rival LIV Golf has driven up the price of sponsorships in recent years.