Matsuyama enters Wyndham, Bhatia opts out

The field is set for the Wyndham Championship. Well, most of it, anyway.

Hideki Matsuyama and Tony Finau committed before the Friday night deadline. Now, the only other additions will be four qualifiers from Monday’s “four-spotter” at Bermuda Run East. And any top 10 finisher in this weekend’s Rocket Classic in Detroit is eligible to enter on Sunday,

But Akshay Bhatia, who was ranked 12th in the FedExCup standings entering this week, missed the cut in Detroit and did not enter on Friday. So the Wake Forest native will not play at Sedgefield this year.

Wake Forest University alumnus Cameron Young, the defending champion, is No. 3 in the FedExCup standings, the highest ranked player coming to Sedgefield. Other top players with regional connections playing include Ryan Gerald (18), Alex Fitzpatrick (19), Alex Smalley (24), J.T. Poston (28) and Ben Griffin (36).

Matsuyama is No. 26 in the FedExCup standings. Finau is 87.

Young is tied for the lead halfway through the Rocket Classic. Michael Brennan, another former Wake golfer, is tied for sixth and figures to improve on his No. 106 position.